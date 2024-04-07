For weeks, Drake and J. Cole fans waited for their response to Kendrick Lamar. Before Dreamville Fest 2024 kicked off, Cole served up his formal retort with the song “7 Minute Drill.”

However, many don’t believe it compares to Lamar’s brutal guest verse on Metro Boomin and Future’s track “Like That.” Joe Budden so happens to be one of those people. Today (April 7), in the latest episode of the mogul’s namesake podcast, he shared his unfiltered thoughts.

“This is not ok,” he yelled. “Cole, call Royce [Da’ 5’9″]. Call a killer. You’re just too nice. It’s the tone…That’s my issue with this narcoleptic-sounding sh*t. That is my issue. It sounds like if I was actively trying to cop fentanyl…[7 Minute Drill] is what I would put on.”

When asked what he wanted from Cole, Budden replied: “I want him to sound alive.”

But he did praise the beat selected for the track. “The first half [of the track] is giving me Latto,” he said. “The first half sounds like he was having a lot of fun on that tour with Drake. That first half sounds like a hit if he sounded alive, and then Drake came on right after.”

