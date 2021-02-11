Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Hints At A Possible Saweetie Collaboration

We’re in an unprecedented time of sisterhood and collaboration between female rap artists. Three No. 1 records last year were collabs between women in hip-hop: Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix with Beyonce, and Cardi B’s Megan Thee Stallion-featuring “WAP.” However, there are some who disagree with the buddy-buddy vibe and still look for any sign of friction between female artists hoping to see a catfight, as in the case of Megan Thee Stallion’s collab with City Girls sparking an argument between Yung Miami and Asian Doll.

Recently, fans tried to apply this reasoning to a recent Instagram Live chat from Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina, assuming that her comments meant a beef brewing between Cardi and rising star Saweetie. In the video, Hennessy criticizes social media personalities who go overboard on plastic surgery. Some fans apparently assumed that Hennessy was shading Saweetie, accusing her of unfollowing the Bay Area rapper on Instagram. Hennessy debunked the growing rumor in an Instagram comment on a gossip account’s post, clarifying that she never followed Saweetie in the first place.

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy responds to people thinking she was shading Saweetie. She also hinted that Saweetie and Cardi‘s teams have talked about a potential project 👀 pic.twitter.com/7kfuBygtOq — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) February 10, 2021

She then dropped in an exciting tidbit for fans of both Cardi and Saweetie — the two rappers’ managers are in talks about a mysterious project the two are working on. It’s not too far out of the range of possibilities that the two have a developing relationship; after all, both are romantically involved with members of Migos, Cardi with Offset and Saweetie with Quavo (poor Takeoff is apparently left out again). If the two are working on something together, fans will undoubtedly be clamoring to hear or see it before too long.

Check out Hennessy Carolina’s chat and comment in the Female Rap Room post above.

Cardi B and Saweetie are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.