Cardi B Fired Back At Plastic Surgery Haters: ‘I Like Being Perfect’

Cardi B looks different now than she did years ago, and that’s thanks in part to plastic surgery. Cardi doesn’t shy away from discussing the work she’s had done, and the topic came up again on the recent debut episode of The Jason Lee Show. During the chat, she shared her thoughts about critics who say she and others go under the knife because they’re “insecure.”

Explaining why she’s been relatively absent from the public eye after having her latest baby, Cardi said, “I didn’t wanna pop out after I had my son, because I told you I wanted to get my body done first. And it’s like… a lot of people thought that when I gave birth, I automatically went to do surgery. No: I literally waited like seven months to do surgery, because you have to.”

Then she was asked about the recent work she’s had done and she replied:

“I always wanted to do certain things. You know, like, a lot of people… and that’s the thing, the tricky thing about a lot of people, right? People be assuming that when you do surgery or something, you’re insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that’s just not the truth. I just be feeling like, if I wanna correct something, I want to do a little something-something, I don’t give a f*ck: I’m gonna do it. I like being perfect, I like a certain type of body for myself, and if I want to do it, I do it.”

Lee also brought up a time he and Cardi were at Kris Jenner’s house and Kim Kardashian gave Cardi some plastic surgeon recommendations. Cardi noted that she did call a couple of those doctors.

Check out the full interview above. The plastic surgery talk begins at 2:55 into the video.

