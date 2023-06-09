Cardi B and Offset’s son, Wave, is already set for life — as the rapper’s husband showed him off in a new video. The toddler was complete with diamond earrings and had some fun toys, aka lots of cash, to hold and play around with.

“Bad Boy Wave,” Offset captioned.

On another photo in the slide, a ton of $100 bills are scattered around the floor as Wave looks around at them. By the end, he was tired and hilariously getting ready for bath time.

The two musicians had Wave back in 2021 as their second child together, a few years after the birth of their daughter, Kulture Kiari, in 2018.

Offset has also spoken often about treating their kids to the finer things in life. “At the end of the day, we went through life and we didn’t have the opportunities,” he shared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last September. “I bet if my mama had the chance, she would have went all out and did what she wanted to do for me.”

“So I’m just lending it to my kids. Just letting them see they can have another life too, you know? We work hard to do that,” he added.

Check out Cardi B and Offset’s son, Wave, playing with cash above.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.