February 2017 — Cardi B And Offset Start Dating Cardi and Offset were first seen together at the Super Bowl, sparking the initial speculation about their relationship. They later confirmed that this was their first official date. August 2017 — Offset Reportedly Proposes To Cardi B In Private Just six months after this, Cardi posted — then deleted — what appeared to be confirmation that Offset had proposed, and she had accepted.

October 2017 — Offset Publicly Proposes To Cardi B At Powerhouse Philadelphia Whether the couple was officially engaged at this point or not, Offset made it public when he proposed to Cardi in front of a sold-out crowd at Powerhouse Philadelphia. It was later revealed that the couple had been married for around a month at this point, which they did in a private ceremony at home. December 2018: Cardi B Breaks Up With Offset For The First Time We’ll call this the first time, since their October 2017 “break up” lasted all of a day. Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi with an employee at a strip club, and Cardi was accused of having the woman beaten up by her entourage, leading to a lawsuit. However, after Offset crashed Cardi’s Rolling Loud set to apologize, their relationship continued, and things seemed settled — at least, for a while.