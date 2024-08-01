Rap fans were hit with a case of déjà vu today, as it was reported that Cardi B had once again filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. Cardi later revealed that she was also pregnant again, leaving fans to wonder if Offset was also this child’s father or if Cardi had moved on (we really might never get that second album, y’all). Since it’s been a while since the last time we did one of these, here’s another timeline of the couple’s tumultuous relationship:
February 2017 — Cardi B And Offset Start Dating
Cardi and Offset were first seen together at the Super Bowl, sparking the initial speculation about their relationship. They later confirmed that this was their first official date.
August 2017 — Offset Reportedly Proposes To Cardi B In Private
Just six months after this, Cardi posted — then deleted — what appeared to be confirmation that Offset had proposed, and she had accepted.
October 2017 — Offset Publicly Proposes To Cardi B At Powerhouse Philadelphia
Whether the couple was officially engaged at this point or not, Offset made it public when he proposed to Cardi in front of a sold-out crowd at Powerhouse Philadelphia. It was later revealed that the couple had been married for around a month at this point, which they did in a private ceremony at home.
December 2018: Cardi B Breaks Up With Offset For The First Time
We’ll call this the first time, since their October 2017 “break up” lasted all of a day. Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi with an employee at a strip club, and Cardi was accused of having the woman beaten up by her entourage, leading to a lawsuit. However, after Offset crashed Cardi’s Rolling Loud set to apologize, their relationship continued, and things seemed settled — at least, for a while.
September 2020: Cardi Files For Divorce For The First Time
It looked like the couple had called it quits for good when Cardi filed for divorce during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but after a few more grand gestures from Offset, they seemed to be once again firmly ensconced in the throes of marital bliss.
December 2023: Cardi B Breaks Up With Offset Again
During a livestream with fans last December, Cardi confirmed that she had broken up with Offset for the third (or fourth) time, although it seemed they were still spending time together and Cardi admitted to spinning the block out of loneliness.
While the two were together at such events as the Met Gala, it seems that the relationship could well and truly be over this time — but maybe we’ll start working on the next timeline draft, just in case.