Earlier today, Chloe Bailey hopped on Instagram Live to address some “backlash” to the self-confident videos she’s been posting to her social media lately. People perked up when her emotional performance of “Forgive Me” at the end of last year indicated a shift in the polished young star, and when her “Buss It” viral challenge dropped, conversations about her body and sexuality reached a fever pitch. Add in another casual Instagram post at home in a t-shirt and underwear, and apparently the chatter got to Chloe, because she was emotional in her Live, saying it was hard for her to grapple with the idea of herself as “sexual” at all, and detailing her own journey with self-confidence in her body.

Chloe Bailey finna trend every other day! Period! pic.twitter.com/jgQMzmLnkh — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 30, 2021

But never fear, in this case Twitter is completely on Chloe’s side over the ridiculous claims that she shouldn’t dance and perform in whatever clothing she wants, whenever she pleases. There has rarely been a musician so universally defended as a wonderful person, or who elicited this kind of protective energy from the sometimes prickly power users who make Twitter what it is. But everyone from musicians to comedians had something positive to say about the young singer. Hopefully this will help her drown out the haters. Check out some responses below.

when we find the ppl who made chloe bailey cry pic.twitter.com/yJkNYbmyx6 — Desus Nice (@desusnice) February 1, 2021

chloe bailey hate will NEVER be tolerated on my tl. EVER pic.twitter.com/VPRukdrZFq — tré melvin (@TreMelvin) January 31, 2021

Y’ALL ARE GOING TO LEAVE CHLOE BAILEY THE FUCK ALONE. — amorphous (@loneamorphous) February 1, 2021

Chloe bailey might not fight .. but i do. pic.twitter.com/ge7cmTtsmN — Openly Black (@ScottieBeam) February 1, 2021

God ain’t give Chloe Bailey that body for her to post neck up selfies. Jeanskirt Twitter is just gonna have to DEAL. — Tiff B., Esq. (@BlackElleWoods) January 31, 2021

not seeing any Chloe Bailey slander on your tl because it’s been curated to reflect folks who share your same sentiments > — lil stallion (@jo___deci) January 31, 2021

Aye I met Chloe Bailey at the locs salon .. she one of the most humble people I’ve ever come across . Folks be mad for nothin man — Wale (@Wale) February 1, 2021

nah what we don’t do in this house is make chloe bailey cry nope we ride for her pic.twitter.com/VEorza8LYF — Lauren Chanel (@MichelleHux) February 1, 2021

IF CHLOE BAILEY WANTS TO SHOW SOME ASS SHE CAN SHOW SOME ASS pic.twitter.com/MnIcmy81eY — Ab (@abvwest) February 1, 2021