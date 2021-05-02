It’s been a few months since R&B duo Chloe x Halle created separate social media accounts where they both show off their individual personalities and styles. They made the accounts after Halle Bailey flew over to the United Kingdom in order to film her role in Disney’s live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid.

In the meantime, Chloe Bailey has taken advantage of her individual account to showcase her singing talents. The latest example of this came Saturday night when she posted a cover of Cardi B’s “Be Careful” from the rapper’s 2018 album, Invasion Of Privacy.

This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard …..You see this how I thought I sounded on the track 😩😩 https://t.co/0Z1GIx4Hhj — iamcardib (@iamcardib) May 2, 2021

The cover was met with immediate praise and fans from all over who showed love to the singer for the excellent vocal performance. Chloe’s rendition of “Be Careful” eventually made its way to Cardi B’s eyes, who also had nothing but good words for the singer.

“This is soo beautiful got me smiling from ear to ear and blushing maa hard,” Cardi wrote on Twitter. “You see this how I thought I sounded on the track.”

Chloe’s rendition of “Be Careful” adds to the growing list of covers she’s shared over the past couple of months. She’s tried her hand at Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary,” and Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mine Still.”

You can listen to Chloe Bailey’s cover in the video above.

