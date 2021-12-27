A new member has joined the Cardi B and Offset household — and no, I’m not talking about their second baby, who was born in September this year. It’s a new puppy that Offset gave Cardi for Christmas. Cardi showed off her new fur baby on her Instagram Story, walking him outside and asking Offset for the dog’s name.

“Its name is Walk?” she asks. However, as it turns out, the puppy is instead named for one of its new parents’ chart-topping hits. “No, Wap,” Offset corrects. “Not your Wap though.” In another video, the puppy follows Cardi around as she playfully warns it to “stop following me,” fearing retaliation from the puppy’s momma. “Then your mom is gonna think I’m bothering you. I don’t want no smoke with your momma.”

You can check out the video here.

Despite delaying the release of her next album until 2022, Cardi has still had a huge 2021, topping Pandora’s “most thumbed” tracks of 2021 list, racking up three diamond certifications for her 2018 singles “I Like It,” “Girls Like You,” and “Bodak Yellow,” and teaming up with Playboy to launch the new creator platform, Centerfold. Meanwhile, her song “Up” also appeared on Barack Obama’s list of favorite songs for the year, as well.