As part of the sisterly duo Chloe x Halle, both Chloe and Halle Bailey have become R&B superstars. And, each have been branching off on their own as well, with Halle starring in the new live action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, and Chloe prepping to release her first solo single. Of course, there were the dance moves and Instagram videos from Chloe that caught quite a few people’s attention long before the new music was officially announced.

Needless to say, Chloe is coming into her own after the success of Ungodly Hour with her sister, and some behind-the-scenes photos for her upcoming single have only made fans more excited than before for the new single. Chloe has been readying her debut solo track, “Have Mercy,” for a while now, and these photos let fans know that the release will include a video with a strong visual aesthetic of its own.

The photographer and makeup artist behind these new stills, Edwig Henson, shared them on Instagram with the following heartfelt message of support for the singer. “Did makeup and took a few stills of the beautiful @chloebailey. She’s got one the most anticipated songs of the year coming soon! So make sure you support sis when it does. I hope you guys are just as excited as I am! “Have Mercy” on us Chloe.”

Well Edwig, we are. Oh, we are.