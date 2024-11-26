With the holidays quickly approaching, you can consider 2024 a done deal. This suggests Cardi B’s promise to drop her highly anticipated sophomore album will go unfulfilled. But, the “Enough (Miami)” rapper has a plan to make up for it.

Yesterday (November 24) during an Instagram livestream (viewable here), Cardi B declared that she is hitting the “reset button” for 2025.

“I’m letting you know right motherf*ckers now—every n**** or b*tch that motherf*cker that played with me in 2024, I’m letting you know right now y’all better apologize to me today,” she said. “Everybody always say this, every New Years, but this time I’m standing on it that sh*t. Next year as soon as 12:00 a.m. hit, I’m hitting the reset button.”

She continued her speech, doubling down with more enthusiasm, saying: “You hear me? I’m hitting the f*cking reset button. I’m whipping everybody’s ass with a wet belt. I’m sick of f*cking everybody.”

Cardi B didn’t outline her plans. But that’s probably for the best considering she was able to deliver on many promises. Still, fans hope that in addition to Cardi B’s overdue full-length album, she will travel the world for a headlining tour. As not to jink it, Bardi gang should keep their expectation low.