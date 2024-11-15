Self-declared history and politics buff Cardi B went back on her vow to stay uninvolved in this year’s election, endorsing Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race. Although her preferred candidate didn’t win (and the future of the country looks undoubtedly bleak as a result), Cardi hasn’t backed down from online criticism of her endorsement, shutting down right wing grifter Candace Owens, who insinuated that her only reason for making the campaign rally appearance was getting paid by the Harris-Walz campaign.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!!” she shot back via Twitter (never calling it “X,” which is a dumb, horrid name). “I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be. Like please girl you know damn well I’ll argue you down about politics FOR FREE.”

It isn’t the first time Cardi has clapped back at Owens. In May, she shot down Owens’ disingenuous call to ban porn — although, she later realized that the engagement was only serving the wannabe commentator’s ends and deleted her responses. She’d likely be better served using that time to work on that long-awaited second album, which even she acknowledges has taken forever to finish.