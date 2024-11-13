It’s no secret that Cardi B has… shall we say… taken her time on recording a follow-up to her Grammy-winning, platinum-selling, chart-topping debut album. And no wonder; Invasion Of Privacy has set the bar so high that it’s looking impossible to top, and knowing how vicious Ms. Ma’am’s stans are, anything less would be perceived — at least online — as abject failure.

Still, Cardi’s reticence to take the leap and risk falling off has prompted some creative responses from her own fans, including one that amused her so much, she couldn’t help but share. “POV: it’s 2054 and Cardi B has finally released her sophomore album…” wrote the fan on Twitter, along with a jokey cover for the prospective album. Titled Defamation Of Character, the cover art features a closeup of an aged Cardi, complete with silver hair and a face full of wrinkles, looking like she just lost at Bingo at the retirement home.

Cardi was cool with the post, retweeting it to her fans with her reaction: “Lmaaaooooooooooooooo.” That’s a lot of “o”s.

Cardi’s been promising the album would be coming soon for most of the year, but has yet to share anything resembling her own album cover or a fixed release date as yet (although, Defamation Of Character would be an awesome title in keeping with both the theme of her debut and the last five years of her career online). Her last update was October 18, when she promised that it’s coming “really, really soon” now that she’s no longer pregnant after having her third child.