Stefon Diggs Went Stone Cold On Some Beers After A TD Against Miami

The Dolphins and Bills meet on Sunday in the most anticipated matchup of Week 4 in the NFL, as Miami was coming off of a 70-point performance against the Broncos, while Buffalo seemed to be finally finding its stride after a dismal opener in New York.

Early on, the game delivered on all fronts as the two teams combined to score touchdowns on the first five drives of the game, with Stefon Diggs breaking a 14-14 tie as he slipped behind the linebacker on a catch from Josh Allen on a crossing route in the middle of the field.

After the touchdown, Diggs decided to go celebrate with the good people of Buffalo, running over and snagging a couple cold beers and going full Stone Cold on them, smashing them together to shower the front row.

Stefon Diggs celebrates his TD with some beers.pic.twitter.com/V1DWNHVv2V — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) October 1, 2023

It’s an expensive celebration for whoever donated those two beers to the cause, but I’m sure they won’t mind as long as the Bills keep running it up on the Miami defense. Diggs wasn’t done with a huge first half as, after some rare punting from both teams, the Bills got the ball back and Allen again found Diggs, this time on the perimeter where he shed two tacklers before taking off down the sideline for a long touchdown to push Buffalo in front by 14.

This time there were no beers smashed in celebration by Diggs, but I’m sure there were some being sprayed in the crowd as Buffalo was feeling it in the first half against the red hot Dolphins.