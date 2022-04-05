After Cardi B won her defamation lawsuit against YouTube gossip blogger Tasha K, the blogger refused to delete the posts that sparked the suit. In them, the YouTuber claims Cardi is a drug addict and previously contracted an STI; during the case, Cardi claimed the fallout from such posts had a devastating effect on her mental health. Tasha, who filed an appeal in March, argued that she has a right to post whatever she wants regardless of those effects.

Unfortunately for her, a judge disagreed, granting Cardi’s request for the court to order Tasha K to delete the offending posts and stop making new ones. According to Billboard, Tasha now has five days to delete 21 posts about Cardi per a “permanent injuction” imposed by Judge William M. Ray preventing her from posting references to the rapper in the future — especially with regard to sex work, STIs, or drug addiction.

Tasha K — real name — Latasha Kebe was previously ordered to pay nearly $4 million in restitution, with $2.5 million in damages and $1.3 million in legal costs, after a jury found her liable for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

