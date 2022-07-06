Fans at a Michigan show on Tuesday night ended the night quite worried as Carlos Santan passed out on stage during the show. Santana was performing at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan when he took the fall on stage, but luckily, he was able to get up a short time later and walk away under his own power. The incident occurred during the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, and afterward, Santana shared an update on his well-being through messages from himself and his team.

Santana’s team was the first to share a message as they did through a message on the famed guitarist’s Facebook page. “Rock Legend Carlos Santana was over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan,” the message read. “The guitar great was taken from his show at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit, Michigan.”

They continued, “Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well, it was announced by Santana’s manager Michael Vrionis tonight.” Santana himself chimed in with a message of his own a short time later. “To one and all,” he wrote. “Cindy and I, we are good just taking it easy. Forgot to eat and drink water, so i dehydrated and passed out. Blessings and miracles to you all.”

