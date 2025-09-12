Sometimes, you gotta post a song because of who is featured on it, and this is one of those cases. Sure, Cash Cobain is the pioneer of the “slizzy” sound, “sexy drill,” and one of New York’s most celebrated up-and-coming artists. But I’m posting this one for BunnaB, whose name has started cropping up in a lot of fun places recently, and who my sources tell me might just be the next carefree rap girly to become a household name.

The Atlanta rapper has been building a buzz on TikTok by sharing her daily life updates, and her songs “Eat it Up,” “Tip Toes,” and “Bunna Summa” have been garnering plenty of attention on streaming. That attention has translated into placements on Metro Boomin’s new mixtape A Futuristic Summa (on the songs “My Lil Sh*t” and “Take Me Thru Dere,” the latter of which notably features ATL pillar Quavo), a Lizzo remix of “Bunna Summa,” and a collab with YKNiece, who appeared on the ratchet song of the summer, “Whim Whamiee,” with Pluto. As the most prolific of the three, BunnaB has the best chance to stick — it’s just a matter of getting that next hit. She’s already released her debut mixtape, Ice Cream Summer, in April, with a deluxe in June, and is just getting started.

As a bonus, here’s her latest single, “Eatcha Beatcha.” You hear it too, right? She’s a STAR.

You can watch the video for Cash Cobain’s “Hoes Be Mad” with BunnaB above.