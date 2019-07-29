Getty Image

Chance The Rapper’s big weekend continues into Monday to brighten up the work week with the announcement of an upcoming tour promoting his debut album, The Big Day. The tour will kick off in September and run through November, getting him back home just in time for the birth of his second child.

General admission tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 AM local time at chanceraps.com/tour. Citi card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning today at 1 PM EST. See dates below.

9/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

9/18 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

9/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

9/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival

9/22 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

9/24 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

9/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

9/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/2 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/3 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/4 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/18 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

10/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/24 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

10/27 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

10/29 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

11/1 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/2 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

11/4 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/5 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/7 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/8 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/10 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop

Chance’s debut album, The Big Day, is out now. Get it here.