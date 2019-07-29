Chance The Rapper’s big weekend continues into Monday to brighten up the work week with the announcement of an upcoming tour promoting his debut album, The Big Day. The tour will kick off in September and run through November, getting him back home just in time for the birth of his second child.
General admission tickets go on sale Friday, August 2 at 10 AM local time at chanceraps.com/tour. Citi card members will be able to purchase tickets beginning today at 1 PM EST. See dates below.
9/14 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
9/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
9/18 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
9/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
9/21 — Las Vegas, NV @ iHeartRadio Music Festival
9/22 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
9/24 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
9/26 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
9/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/2 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/3 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/4 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/6 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/8 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/11 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/18 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/22 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/23 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/24 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
10/27 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
10/29 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
11/1 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/2 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
11/4 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/5 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/7 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/8 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/10 — Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop
Chance’s debut album, The Big Day, is out now. Get it here.