At one point, it appeared that Chance The Rapper couldn’t catch a break with hip-hop lovers. But the “Yah Know” rapper’s slow-and-steady approach in the role out of his forthcoming Star Line album could win him the public favor recovery race.

So far, Chance has released three songs, “Together,” “Stars Out,” and “Buried Alive,” all of which are expected to make the project’s final tracklist. However, even if they don’t according to reports, Chance has plenty of new offerings on the way.

On July 18, Chance held his second listening experience for a lucky group of fans in Atlanta, Georgia. Based on NFR Podcast‘s latest post, during the event, Chance previewed 10 unreleased records and debuted two forthcoming music videos.

Chance The Rapper held a private listening session for his new 'Star Line' album last night 👀💿 10 unreleased songs & 2 unseen music videos were played for fans in attendance. pic.twitter.com/YNINIhbVs1 — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 19, 2024

Now supporters are demanding that the project receive an official release date as attendees rave about it.

“Chance The Rapper is transforming how we consume music and interact with artists…again lol. Beautiful and inspiring experience. So grateful 🙏🏾,” wrote one user.

@chancetherapper is transforming how we consume music and interact with artists…again lol. Beautiful and inspiring experience. So grateful 🙏🏾 — Nhat, really like That (@nhatkp) July 19, 2024

“Such a cool experience. I can’t believe how intimate and fascinating it was to unravel music in such a collective way,” penned another.

“One of the best things I’ve ever went to. Such a vibe,” added another.

Chance The Rapper’s next Writings On The Wall listening experience for Star Line will take place in New Orleans.

Although Chance The Rapper might appreciate the anticipation, during an interview BET, he revealed that is not in a rush to put Star Line out.