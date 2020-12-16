Not long ago, Jeremih was in a tough spot dealing with COVID-19, as he was in the ICU and his condition was pretty serious. Fortunately, he was able to leave the hospital last month and seems to be doing better now. He stopped by Sway In The Morning and talked about his experience, revealing more about what he endured.

Jeremih said that he had multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS) and recalls “seeing a white light” on at least one occasion:

“What I can say is, man, it definitely is real. I didn’t take it for granted, and truth be told, this was kinda like… I’m a living, walking testimony. To let y’all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half while I was in there. I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up I was. […] I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light. […] What I ended up having — and I don’t mind sharing it because now, you know, I’m here — it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome, MIS, which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of COVID. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed. It was going down.”

Check out the interview clip here.