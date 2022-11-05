In the latest episode of Abbott Elementary, Janine (Quinta Brunson), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter), Jacob (Chris Perfetti), and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) find themselves, along with the titular school, as the subjects of a defamatory commercial. The commercial is designed to paint the school and its staff in an unflattering light, while trying to persuade parents to enroll in a nearby charter school.

Over the course of the episode, we see the gang attempt to get the commercial removed from the air, even meeting up with a lawyer to speed up the process. But they just can’t manage to make it go away.

At one point, the school’s principal, Ava Coleman (Janelle James), walks into the school’s teacher lounge, and catches the commercial playing on television.

“I can’t escape this commercial,” said Ava. “It’s like T-Pain in ’08.”

In 2008, T-Pain was featured on several high-charting collaborations, including, “The Boss” by Rick Ross, “Got Money” by Lil Wayne, ” and “Go Girl,” by Ciara.

T-Pain caught wind of the joke, evidently in real-time, and he took to Twitter to express his amusement.

“That sh*t was hilarious,” he said. “We watch @AbbottElemABC religiously and that line almost made me choke on my food.”

That shit was hilarious. We watch @AbbottElemABC religiously and that line almost made me choke on my food 😂 https://t.co/9oyIaxqwI3 — T-Pain (@TPAIN) November 4, 2022

Perhaps can we expect a special guest appearance from the singer in the future?