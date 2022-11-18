Chance The Rapper is back with a new single. On his latest track, “Yah Know,” Chance delivers rapid bars over an Afrofusion-inspired beat. The beat is largely comprised of a sped-up sample of Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know.”

The track features Ghanaian singer King Promise, who delivers smooth vocals throughout,

In the song’s accompanying visual, directed by Chance himself, Chance and Promise share a montage of clips of them in Africa juxtaposed with him navigating a boat.

The song comes from Chance‘s upcoming album, Star Line Gallery, a release date for which has yet to be announced.

In a recent interview with Complex, Chance explained the album’s title, and described the experience the album will encapsulate.

“The ‘Gallery’ is the Star Line, and the Star Line is all of us,” he said. “It’s going to be all Black artists from everywhere around the world with all different experiences, but a connection, and in conversation with me and my collaborators to create new pieces that show what it means to be Black right now. It’s not all drenched in the conversation of trauma or about the most familiar aesthetic of Black that we know right now. It’s about what is real.”

Check out the video for “Yah Know” above.