Chance The Rapper 2021 Revolt Summit
Getty Image
Music

Chance The Rapper Passionately Discusses Haters Saying He ‘Fell Off’: ‘I’m So Good At Rapping’

TwitterMusic News Editor

Chance The Rapper is only 29 but given that his debut mixtape, 10 Day, came out when he was just a teenager in 2012, he’s been rapping for a long time. All the while, Chance has been dealing with fans/haters saying he’s “fallen off,” that he’s not as good now as he once was. In a recent interview on Breakfast Club, he offered a passionate response to that.

Charlamagne Tha God asked how Chance deals with online criticism, specifically mentioning that a common theme is people saying he “fell off.” Through smiles, Chance replied:

“Man. I don’t know. To me, it’s like, I could do one of two things: I could either agree with it, or I could live my life, right? If I agree with it, then that means the Breakfast Club fell off, ’cause y’all don’t have people that fell off sitting in your chair, I don’t think, usually. And so I feel like I gotta stay on my path. N****s was saying I fell off when I was in high school! I made four mixtapes! N****s was telling me in high school, ‘Your last tape was better!’ I’m like, ’N****, I’m 15!’ But it’s like, man: I can joke about it, but it is tough, but it’s like, I don’t know, what can I say? Tell people that my feelings are hurt? Like, I don’t know.

The best thing that I could do is like… man, when I get up with Vic [Mensa] and we just go and we just write and we just make sh*t, it’s so undeniable: I’m so good at rapping! I’m sorry I keep saying that, but it’s just like, at this point, I got to just put the words on the screen because motherf*ckers really loving that sh*t. It gives people goosebumps. So I’m like, I could listen to people that think about artists like they’re f*ckin’ Pokémon cards, like these commodified trading cards. It’s like, ‘Oh, you’re f*ckin’ 2K rating just went down.’ F*ck them n****s! These n****s is lame as hell! They never been on! If I fell off, at least I was on, you know what I’m saying?”

Watch the full interview below, with the talk about falling off starting at around 41 minutes into the video.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
×