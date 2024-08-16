Chance The Rapper seems to being teetering on his plans to withhold his project Star Line. After threatening to shelve the highly anticipated mixtape, a new single from the body of work has been released.

Today (August 16), Chance The Rapper dropped his official self-directed video for single, “Bad Boys 2.” On the track, Chance reconnected with his SaveMoney collaborator, Joey Purp.

As the duo boards the Star Line yacht, they sail around the open seas to flex the high life. The boasting continues as they cruise through the city in luxury cars. Chance drives home the cult classic film reference when he raps: “N****s they be cappin’ like they captain, I’m the capo / And I steer the ship, this shit go anywhere that I go / And I got the city on my shoulder like Lago / We in Miami like Martin and Will / She tryna get her a part in the film / Love it in Florida, but want California.”

Although the official release date for Star Line has yet to be determined, at least Chance The Rapper fans have another track to enjoy as they standby.

In an interview with BET, Chance The Rapper addressed the extended wait for Star Line. “I don’t have to rush to put anything and that gives me the confidence and security knowing that it’s cool to wait until I have everything packaged,” he said. “Then, I’ve fallen in love with it over and over again before I release it.”

Watch the “Bad Boys 2” video above.