Back in the late stages of the so-called “blog rap” era, just before streaming services became a thing in earnest and Billboard began counting streams as album-equivalent units, rap crews had proliferated all over the country, encompassing such loose confederations as the ASAP Mob, Raider Klan, and SaveMoney, the Chicago-based clique that included future superstars like Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa in their numbers.

Since then, many of these groups have dispersed or been sublimated into the increasingly fragmented tapestry of the post-streaming landscape, and more than a few have been forgotten about. However, at least one, SaveMoney, is looking to make a comeback, backed by one of their most successful members, Chance The Rapper, who shared the group’s first single under the SaveMoney banner in nearly eight years, “Bag Boy.”

Featuring group members Joey Purp and Kami along with guest artist DEXLVL, the new track is a laid-back, guitar-driven slow-burner Chance tweeted out with the cryptic message, “And it begins,” suggesting that there may well be more coming — something Chance, Kami, and Joey even teased in 2018, though nothing came of it then. And while both Joey Purp and Kami have collaborated a few times over the years, he hasn’t often tagged the SaveMoney Twitter account (which retweeted his message), which could mean that the group is planning a larger reunion now that Chance and Vic are back on good terms, too. Check out Chance’s tweet below and stream the new track here.