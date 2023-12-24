Chance The Rapper has been riding on the high of celebrating the tenth anniversary of his groundbreaking mixtape, Acid Rap. However, the “Yah Know” musician isn’t ignoring fans’ requests for new music. Yesterday (December 23), Chance revealed that his long-teased sophomore album, Star Line Gallery, has a tentative release date.

“My album’s coming out next spring,” yelled the entertainer during his Instagram Live broadcast.

When asked by his friend in the room if it was an exclusive announcement, Chance joked that there weren’t many people to share the news with. “It’s cool; there are only 500 people in here. No one logs on when I’m doing good work,” laughed the rapper.

Chance The Rapper Confirms His Sophomore Studio Album Titled “Star Line Gallery” Will Be Releasing This Spring👀🔥 You Hyped🤔 pic.twitter.com/ccBhsptPtn — Rap301 (@Rap301_) December 22, 2023

In June, Chance discussed the forthcoming project with Audacy’s Check In podcast host, Julia. “It’s one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision. There’s an immense amount of work to be done with it,” said Chance.

He went on to add, “But it’s cool ’cause I feel like with the love and intentionality that goes into making each physical art piece gives me an opportunity to show people in these museum spaces what I’m working on as I go, the highs and the lows, kind of like a preview to the project.”

Chance The Rapper’s debut album, The Big Day, was released in 2019.