Getty Image

Update: Chance The Rapper announced that his 2012 and 2013 mixtapes, 10 Day and Acid Rap, would be joining Coloring Book on all streaming sites at midnight on Friday. He also teased new vinyl and merch, and announced that a pre-order link and tour dates would be added to his website soon. You can check out his announcement below.

Original Story: Chance The Rapper has been teasing the release of his “owbum” for a while now, but today, as he tweeted out one final teaser before it becomes available for pre-order, he seemingly sweetened the deal with a vague teaser that’s got longtime fans champing at the bit for Friday’s arrival.

Friday pic.twitter.com/udSj2whHvT — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) June 27, 2019

Tweeting simply, “Friday,” Chance included the album covers for all three of his prior projects — 10 Day, Acid Rap, and Coloring Book — along with a fourth “photo” announcing fans could “Pre-Order Chance’s Debut Album.” Of course, the “debut” thing is debatable, depending on how you classify a collection of all-original songs sold at retail while also streaming for free on Soundcloud. Hazy nomenclature aside, if this really is Chance’s obscure way of telling us that his first three mixtapes/albums will finally be available for streaming on official sources like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal, there’s plenty of reason to get excited.

Meanwhile, the “owbum,” as Chance has taken to calling the forthcoming project, has remained shrouded in mystery itself, aside from the lead single “Groceries” and Chance’s innovative promotional tactic of offering to pay for fans’ groceries as they participated in a viral dance challenge. He confirmed that “Third World Problems,” his soulful collaboration with Daniel Caesar from 2018, would be on the album as well. Other than that, it’s anyone’s guess what the Windy City rapper has in store — but it looks like we’ll be finding out soon enough.