Chance The Rapper has been teasing his long-awaited mixtape Star Line/em> for nearly three years. Tonight (May 14), he has given his dedicated fans the latest taste of mixtape. Ahead of the long-awaited Star Line, Chance dropped his new single, “Together.”

On the piano-driven track, produced by the illustrious DJ Premier, Chance calls for unity within his family and within his hometown of Chicago.

“We gotta stick together / Been looking at the puzzle / We gotta fit together / And looking at the struggle / We gotta lift together / And not just on the holidays / We gotta get together / It’s either now or never,” raps Chance on the song’s chorus.

The song’s accompanying video is comprised of clips of home movies featuring Chance and his friends and family. Over the years, Chicago has seen many changes — but amid all of the struggle, Chance’s lifeline has been his loved ones, all of whom, he has kept close, even through the fame.

Last month, Chance took to social media to hint that Star Line will arrive soon. In a clip shared to his Twitter account, fans got a look at a montage of videos, featuring studio sessions and performance rehearsals. Also seen in the clip are Vic Mensa, T-Pain, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, Jermaine Dupri, and Jazze Phat — which seems to imply collabs with these artists and producers.

You can see the video for Together” above.