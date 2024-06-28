Nearly five years have passed since Chance The Rapper released his last album, The Big Day. But fans’ wait for a follow-up may be coming to an end very soon, if the Windy City rapper’s latest estimate of his new album’s status is accurate. Whether it is or isn’t, though, it can be said that it was very specific.

Chance first began teasing the new album, Star Line Gallery, in 2022. Since then, he’s gotten either “83,” “83.5,” or “82.7” percent of the way done, according to a new interview with Complex. Asked about the album’s progress, he initially said 85 percent, but then backtracked, joking, “That’s a little generous. I’ma say 83. 83.5, 82.7. We’re living in the project right now. The thing is, no one has the attention span for what the conversation needs to be. So, I’m piecing it together and living in it with my fans… so I’m really enjoying the process time.”

Chance The Rapper says his upcoming album is “83 percent done” 👀 pic.twitter.com/wvYL1nn6eU — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) June 26, 2024

The process so far has included a slow but steady stream of new songs including Chance’s “Writing Exercises,” “The Highs And The Lows” with Joey Badass, the Afrofusion experiment “Yah Know,” and more recently, the singles “Buried Alive,” “Together,” and “Stars Out.”

With Chance’s single releases becoming more frequent and his album at least over 80 percent done, Star Line Gallery could be on the way sooner rather than later (even if it did technically miss his target release window).