Channel Tres has the summer on lock. This week, the multitalented electronic musician announced his upcoming major label debut album, Head Rush. Tonight (May 3), he has shared the album’s lead single, “Berghain.”

The song features fellow South LA artist Barney Bones, and takes inspiration from Tres‘ travels. Over a zippy, hypnotic track, Tres and Bones imagine a utopia populated by the weirdos and misfits who make life worth living. In this magical world, the dance floor is the sanctuary and music is the heartbeat.

As a touring artist, Channel Tres has seen so many beautiful parts of the world. But Berghain holds a special place in his heart.

“It’s about the time I played Berghain and how the culture in that environment made me feel, I didn’t feel weird anymore,” said Tres in a statment. “Everyone’s the same, the goal for everyone in that place is to enjoy themselves and be free, and music played a pivotal role in that. It was the main thing for me and I wanted to document that experience I had there through music so that I always have that memory in my life. So I can feel that memory while I’m performing and relive that experience.”

You can listen to “Berghain” above.

Head Rush is out 6/14 via RCA. Find more information here.