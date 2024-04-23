Outside Lands Festival is returning to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on August 9-11 with a star-studded lineup headlined by Tyler The Creator, The Killers, and Sturgill Simpson. The lineup also includes a “special country set” from Post Malone along with performances from Chappell Roan, Grace Jones, Gryffin, Jungle, Kaytranada, The Last Dinner Party, The Postal Service, Reneé Rapp, ScHoolboy Q, Snoh Aalegra, Victoria Monét, and Young The Giant.

In addition, the SOMA dance tent experience of years past is returning — minus the tent — with a new, open-air format with DJ sets from Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, and The Blessed Madonna, among others.

Tickets for the festival go on sale tomorrow, April 24 at 10 AM PT. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. Payment Plans are available for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Put $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+ or $199 down for VIP.

You can buy tickets at sfoutsidelands.com and see the full lineup below.