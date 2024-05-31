Genre-bending Compton rapper Channel Tres announced his debut album, Head Rush, earlier this month, following the announcement with the release of its first single, “Berghain” with Barney Bones. Today, he follows up with another new single, “Cactus Water.”

Inspired by Berghain’s techno scene, the funky new track incorporates elements of nu-disco, with a hard-hitting groove, a hefty bassline, and a chattering rhythm guitar. Tres details a new romantic interest, telling his paramour he’s “been a little thirsty lately,” requesting the refreshment of the titular beverage — a thinly veiled reference to after-club activities.

Tres has a busy 2024 schedule coming up, with performances at festivals all over the place. In March, he performed at Boise, Idaho’s Treefort Festival, while this past weekend, he joined Ludacris and an army of dance music DJs in Detroit for Movement Festival. In August, he’s on the lineup for HARD Festival with Disclosure and Nelly Furtado.

Head Rush will be Channel Tres’ first album under RCA Records, to which he signed in 2022, and his second project for the label overall after he dropped his EP Real Cultural Sh*t in February 2023. Head Rush does not have a release date just yet, but you can bet it’ll be sooner rather than later with summer right around the corner.

You can listen to Channel Tres’ “Cactus Water” above.