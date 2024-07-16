Chief Keef’s A Lil Tour has been postponed, just hours before it was meant to launch in Boston, Massachusetts. The Chicago rapper initially announced the tour back in May to accompany his new album, Almighty So 2, but a medical emergency has prompted him to suspend the tour in order to recover.

Live Nation issued the below statement from Chief Keef announcing the postponement:

“To my fans, I’m so sorry to announce this, but due to a medical emergency, I’ve been ordered to stay home to recover, so I have to postpone the tour. Those who bought tickets can opt for a refund or keep it for a future date. I intend to be back on the road soon. Thank you, I love y’all.”

The postponement will surely be a disappointment to fans looking forward to seeing Chief Keef hit stages across the US after his triumphant return to his hometown for Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash festival. The tour would have been part of a huge comeback for Keef, which not only included Almighty So 2 and its accompanying tour, but also saw him join the breakout star of the year, Sexyy Red, in the video for her new single, “F My Baby Dad.”