Fresh off the release of his new album, Almighty So 2, Chief Keef has announced a 17-city tour to promote it. He’s calling it A Lil Tour, and setting off on July 16 in Boston alongside openers from his label 43B, Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz.

The album, which was five years in the making and was originally slated for release last spring before the date was pushed back to 2024, dropped today G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Quavo, Sexyy Red, and Tierra Whack.

Tickets for Chief Keef’s Lil Tour go on sale on Wednesday, May 15th at 10 AM local time. You can find more info on ChiefKeef.com.

You can see the full schedule of tour dates below. Almighty So 2 is out now via 43B.

07/16 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

07/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

07/22 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

07/24 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

07/25 — Washington, DC @ Echostage

07/26 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

07/27 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

07/31 — Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

08/02 — Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

08/05 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

08/06 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

08/09 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

08/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

08/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

08/13 — San Francisco, CA @ The Midway