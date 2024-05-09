When Will Chief Keef’s New Album ‘Almighty So 2’ Be On Spotify?

Despite his awe-inspiring productivity in releasing mixtapes, Chief Keef apparently hasn’t released an official album since 2021’s 4NEM. This Friday, May 10, Keef will release his fifth studio album, Almighty So 2, a project he’s been working on since 2019. After years of false starts and promising updates, Keef announced the official release date early this week with the above trailer, revealing that the album will feature G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Quavo, Sexyy Red, and Tierra Whack, with production from Mike Will Made It. So when will Almighty So 2 be available to stream on services like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal?

The usual drill for streaming releases (heh) is that they will appear on DSPs at midnight ET (9 PM Pacific), although not every streaming service updates its home page right away. You’re likely best off waiting until that time, then searching the artist or album name directly. While Almighty So 2 has taken nearly five years to complete, Chief Keef is a veteran of the independent music scene (at just 28 years old, no less), so he’s likely got his ducks in a row and won’t be plagued by the sort of release issues that have haunted Keef’s fellow Chicagoan Kanye West.

Almighty So 2 is due on 5/10 via 43B. You can get more info here.