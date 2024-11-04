Chief Keef has had a massive impact on music over the past few years, despite not being a mainstream figure in the way that some of his contemporaries are — or even his successors. So even though it might seem odd to those of us in the know about Keef’s influence that he would be shocked to learn that stars like Solange Knowles are fans, it makes sense from a certain point of view.

A video of Solange and Keef conversing outside one of his recent shows is currently going viral on Twitter, capturing Keef’s bewilderment that Solange apparently knows his stuff. As she asks him about a certain production (“that’s you on the keys?”), he gives a flabbergasted, “Yo, what the f*ck is goin’ on?”

It makes sense that Solange — someone who has always had a finger on the pulse via her Saint Heron imprint — knows Keef’s production. After all, so many of today’s rap stars count him among their biggest influences. However, given that his discography doesn’t include too many widely recognized hits aside from “Don’t Like” (which surprisingly only peaked at No. 73 on the Hot 100), it’s understandable that he’d be caught off-guard by Solange being tapped in like this. After all, her sister Beyoncé is one of the biggest pop stars on the planet and doesn’t seem to be the kind of person who moves in the same circles as Keef’s most ardent followers. But hey, if this means Sexyy Red has a chance to show up on Act III, I hope we can all point to this as the moment that kicked it all off.