The Lasting Legacy Of Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like” Video

The house that acts as a backdrop to Chief Keef’s “I Don’t Like” doesn’t look lived in. The interior design is sparse to the point of vacantness; the space is so clean it feels sterile. Take a glance through the window of Youtube and one thing comes through clearly: there was never any love in that house.

This suburban dwelling is the antithesis of what had been expected from an archetypal rap video prior to 2012, when “I Don’t Like” smashed the template forever. Now, the (presumably) Chicago building ought to be up for historical landmark status so it’s eternally protected.

“I Don’t Like” captures Chief Keef (né Keith Cozart) and his crew at their wildest. They smoke weed, flash their ink, count money stacks, mosh topless to Young Chop’s punishing beat. Co-star Lil Reese is seen in a blood-red hoodie — a vibrant contrast to Keef’s blue denim. The one gun the squad appear to have between them is aimed at the camera’s lens intermittently. Grainy production techniques are often deployed to give rap videos a raw feel. Here, the clear picture and close-up focus on its subjects only heightens the video’s in-your-face intimacy. There is no narrative or veiled messages. Just teenagers made of blood, bone and wrought iron. Young men in adult bodies but not yet with grown-up minds.

“I Don’t Like” wasn’t the first inexpensive rap video deployed on the internet. The likes of Odd Future and Lil B spent the early shots of the 2010s making rusty clips that felt low budget, low stakes, and fit a kind of Tumblr post aesthetic. Just 16 years old, Keef set a new bar on how immediate and impactful cheap clips could be. Coming a year after director and rap video legend Hype Williams dropped one of his most ambitious projects ever in Kanye West’s “Runaway,” director DGainz’s simplified production marked the spiritual end of the big-budget, bling-bling rap video era, and established a model that young stars have been drawing from ever since.

Evolving tech and economics played a part in the production of “I Don’t Like” and its subsequent influence. The internet, combined with cheaper recording equipment, allowed burgeoning artists to bypass the gatekeepers at MTV. Labels cut back, too. After the bottom fell out of music sales, companies couldn’t put up the kind of budgets that could turn Busta Rhymes into a sperm-like creature anymore. Conceptual videos with cinematic ideas but without the production values can often feel cheap and cringy. You can, though, stunt to camera for virtually no money at all.

“I Don’t Like” is the archetype. As with any good music clip, the song sets the tone — Young Chop’s sledgehammer drums and skyscraping, hard-angle keys matched with Keef’s short, catchy bars were stark, uncompromising, and totally undeniable. From there, DGainz captures the personality, the energy, the sense of don’t-give-a-f*ck teen rebellion.

The lack of women in a music video genre that has traditionally commodified female bodies is striking. Not entirely unspoken at the time of the release of “I Don’t Like” was the homoerotic streak that runs through it. Within the all-male space is a palpable sense of intimacy, both physical and spiritual. It’s a raw depiction to young masculinity that seemed to capture the humanity behind the headlines coming out about young Black males in Chicago at the time.