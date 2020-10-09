Desus And Mero may be the new kid on the block when it comes to late-night shows, but it’s already proving that its hosts have access to distinguished guests and moments no other show could or would try to get. The show delivered the first television performance of Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” RMR debuted his Timbaland-produced “I’m Not Over You,” and they hosted one of Noname’s only television interviews. Last night, they secured another one-of-a-kind performance from Chika as she performed her new song “U Should” for the first time on TV.

The version Chika performs is much stripped-down from her usual arrangements, as she departs the full band approach of the original for an acoustic rendition with a softly-drummed conga for percussion and a lone trumpet to accompany the pre-existing guitar. Chika sits apart from the band on an outdoor couch flanked by potted plants and torches. Chika contributes both the singing vocals — usually embellished by her backup singers — and the rapid-fire, flirtatious verses.

Chika debuted “U Should” during an auspicious week; just days later she was revealed as a 2020 XXL Freshman — the same day her acting debut, Project Power, began streaming on Netflix. Since then, she also performed her Industry Games song “Crown” on The Tonight Show.

Watch Chika perform “U Should” on Desus And Mero above.