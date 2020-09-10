Chika may not love playing the Industry Games she lamented of on her debut EP, but the XXL Freshman continues to make all the right moves as all eyes watch to see what she does next. Just weeks after making her film debut in Project Power — where she also contributed to the soundtrack and to the lead character’s vocabulary-twisting rhymes — Chika hits the small screen for a stirring performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The stripped-down performance features nothing more than Chika standing center stage in a darkened performance space surrounded by her usual band, rapping and singing her way through a medley of “High Rises” and “Crown.” “High Rises” was Chika’s first commercially available single after going viral with a freestyle video criticizing Kanye West for his support of Donald Trump while “Crown” is taken from Industry Games, where it provides an inspirational closer and sets the table for her upcoming full-length debut.

The Alabama star has come a long way since being shouted out by Cardi B, going from bedroom freestyles to collaborations with Charlie Wilson and planning country songs with Snoop. Her superpower seems to be the ability to manifest success and unlike the film where she made her acting debut, it looks like her powers will last a lot longer than five minutes.

