Donald Glover is currently focusing on his health, and thus, he has postponed his upcoming Childish Gambino tour. When The New World Tour comes back, though, he’s offering a satisfaction guarantee.

In a new Wall Street Journal interview, he said:

“I do not take it lightly that people spend hundreds of dollars to see me. I know that’s a lot of money, especially now, when everyone’s broke, everything’s too expensive. If this isn’t the best live show you’ve ever seen, after the first song you can literally leave and get your money back.”

He also spoke about having his 8-year-old song Legend sing on a new song, saying:

“He has really good pitch, and he was always interested in what I was doing. […] [He got the ball during a soccer game] and in the middle of bringing it down the field, he grabbed his chest and falls to the ground, pretending he’s dying. I remember thinking, ‘Oh, he’s a performer.’ He’s not going to be Messi. He’s an artist on some level, he values experience. In a perfect world, I wouldn’t have my kids in the business. I don’t love the industry, it does something to people. So it was hard, but he’s really good and I was super proud of him. I wanted to share that joy with people — which is scary, because in general, when a large group of people sees something beautiful, they want to destroy it.”

Find the full feature here.