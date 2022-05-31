Over the past year, New York singer Capella Grey’s 2021 single “Gyalis” has become a slow-burning, fan-favorite hit, rising to No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 and receiving a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

It doesn’t look like the song will run out of gas anytime soon; after rising star Chloe offered her own take on the song for Instagram, today, Grey officially added her verse to a sultry “shemix” of the hit single, adding a feminine perspective to Grey’s indecisive single.

Responding to the wishy-washy vibe of the song’s original verse, Chloe flips the script, noting that she too has plenty of options when it comes to romance. Rather than putting up with a reluctant, possibly unfaithful paramour, she dismisses his affections to return to the streets. “I ain’t the bitch that you can lie to,” she asserts. “I ain’t the bitch you gonna cry to.”

Chloe’s covers have been one of the main drivers behind her rise to solo stardom, as she takes on versions of songs like Kanye West’s “24,” Minnie Riperton’s “Loving You,” and more. When she’s not performing covers, she has been using her social media to preview new songs from her upcoming solo debut album, Chloe.

Check out the “shemix” of “Gyalis” above.