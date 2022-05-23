Chloe Bailey BBMAs 2022
Chloe Delivers A Captivating Kanye West Cover You’ll Want To Play For ’24’ Hours

Chloe Bailey knows how to get the people talking. From her viral take on last year’s #Bussit challenge to her provocative music videos, she constantly gets social media in a frenzy. Another way she shows the people what she can do is by frequently posting covers on her social media. Today (May 23) she shared her rendition of Kanye West’s “24” off of his tenth studio album, 2021’s Donda. The 23-year-old meshed with the backing chorus seamlessly, leaving one to wonder what a live set with a full band would sound like.

Chloe has previously done covers of Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open,” Yung Bleu’s “You’re Mines Still,” and Capella Grey’s “Gyalis.” Chloe, one half of duo Chloe x Halle, has been gearing up for the release of her self-titled debut solo album lead by singles “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me.” She has been previewing new music on social media over the weeks, asking fans to help her decide what the next single should be. Chloe also appeared on Gunna’s DS4Ever for the ballad “You & Me” and “Hello” alongside KayCyy from Fivio Foreign’s 2022 release B.i.b.l.e.

Check out Chloe’s take on Kanye West’s “24” above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

