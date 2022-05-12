Chloe Confirms That Her Debut Solo Album Will Be Self-Titled

Ever since Chloe Bailey dropped the video for her bedeviling, bootylicious debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” fans have waited on tenterhooks for more information on the solo album that she promised was sure to follow. While details on the overall project had been scant until now, in a new interview with Allure, she confirms the title at last. As befits a solo album from a performer who was until recently part of a sister act, it’ll be titled Chloe. She also shared some details of the writing process, which she previously said was “90 percent done.”

Speaking on how her writing process — which began in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdowns — has changed, she said, “Music saved me. I was at a low moment where I felt lost — like I didn’t have any sense of who I was.” This was, she admitted, a result of separation anxiety as her sibling and musical partner, Halle, was in London to film Disney’s live-action reboot of The Little Mermaid and couldn’t return to the States due to COVID restrictions. “In the beginning, you can tell that [the person] who is singing is like a bird with broken wings. As time went on, you can hear me finding my strength and confidence. I didn’t want to lose that story as I pieced the [songs] together.”

Since then, she has released both “Have Mercy” and its follow-up, the equally erotic “Treat Me,” and said that the album was influenced by artists such as Imogen Heap and Kelis. Meanwhile, she’s remained busy; with at least four screen roles, including one in a project Donald Glover has been shooting for Amazon co-starring Snowfall‘s Damson Idris and Dominique Fishback from Judas And The Black Messiah. When Chloe will have time to also promote an album in all of this is beyond me but that’s why she’s the star and I’m just writing about her.