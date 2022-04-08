In 2020, Chloe Bailey and her sister Halle stood out thanks to their incredible album Ungodly Hour. The project was the Chloe x Halle duo’s sophomore release, and by the end of the year, it was heralded as one of the year’s best R&B projects. In 2021, the Baileys took a page out of The Internet’s book and opted for some time to work on solo projects while stressing that they were not done as a duo. So far, that decision has resulted in incredible individual covers from Chloe and Hailey and the release of Chloe’s debut solo single, “Have Mercy.”

Now, in 2022, Chloe continues her journey as a solo act with “Treat Me.” It’s a record that she’s teased on TikTok and other social media platforms for quite a while now. “Treat Me” is carried by production that sports quite a bounce, which gives Chloe more than enough room to show off her dance moves and once again impress viewers. The track was also released with an accompanying music video that sees her being her most unapologetic self as she showcases her best attributes in a provocative message to her unnamed recipient.

Hopefully, “Treat Me” will grant Chloe the same collection of moments that “Have Mercy” did. After releasing the latter record, Chloe performed it at the MTV VMAs, the AMAs, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

You can watch the video for “Treat Me” above.