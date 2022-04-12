Chloe Bailey SiriusXM Studios 2021
Chloe Says Kanye West, Kelis, And Imogen Heap Influenced Her Upcoming Debut Album

On the heels of the release of her latest single, “Treat Me,” Chloe Bailey, who performs solo mononymously as Chloe, took some time to answer a few questions from fans. During her impromptu Q&A session, the Chloe x Halle half spilled some tea about her upcoming solo debut album.

When asked about her influences for her album, Chloe revealed “kanye, kelis, imogen heap, donna summer” were the ones “doing it” for her “in this very moment.”

This isn’t the first time Chloe has cited Heap or Kelis as influences. Last year, during a livestream on Instagram, she called Imogen Heap her “number one inspiration.”

“She a bad b*tch,” Bailey said of the “Hide And Seek” singer. “She produces and she writes all of her stuff.” Of Kelis, she said, “Every time I put on Kelis, I feel like the baddest b*tch.”

Also during her Q&A, she revealed that she has finalized the tracklist of her upcoming album, and also added that her verse on Fivio Foreign’s “Hello” was written and cut the night after the Grammys.

Though she didn’t announce a release date or title for her album, Chloe said fans can expect to see a more vulnerable side of her.

“…when i wrote it i was at the lowest moment and i was building myself back up,” she said. “you get everything.”

