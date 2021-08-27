Chloe Bailey Says Her Album Is ‘90% Done’ And ‘Definitely More Pop’

Chloe Bailey — aka one half of the R&B/pop duo Chloe x Halle — has opened up on where she stands with her upcoming solo album. “I’m wrapping it up with such bad-bitch energy,” Bailey revealed to Billboard of the still-untitled project, adding that this is “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.”

“It’s 90% done,” she continued of the project, which will be distributed by Beyoncé‘s Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia, and said she’s currently narrowing down the tracklist from about 50 songs. So far, she’s released some enticing promo photos for the single “Have Mercy,” which Bailey is set to debut live at the 2021 MTV VMAs next month. The album, she said, “is definitely more pop,” adding, “I’m creating my own lane, as well as paying homage to the ones who have inspired me. It has been fun finding my voice.”

Telling Billboard why this was the right time to work on a solo album, Bailey said: “My sister [Halle] went to London to film her movie [the upcoming live-­action version of The Little Mermaid] for seven or eight months, and it was so hard being without her. That is when I started creating my project. I found my confidence ­— like, ‘OK, you can do this now.”’ I always have my sister’s support, and she will always have mine, no matter what we do together or individually.”

Check out the full interview here.