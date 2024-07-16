If, like me, you have been completely incapable of escaping Tinashe’s admittedly catchy single “Nasty” for the past few weeks, you’d best batten down your hatches, because its shelf life is about to get extended greatly. Chlöe, another pop-R&B star who has defied categorization for most of her career and developed a bit of a reputation for showing off an unexpectedly seductive side, teased a remix of the song in a new video posted to social media.

In signature fashion, Chlöe paired the tantalizing teaser with an equally eye-catching visual, giving fans an early glimpse of the second of this year’s Carnival costumes. You may recall that last year’s costume caused quite the fuss online as she attended her first mas in St. Lucia. This year, she donned two separate costumes; one featuring an absolute riot of rainbow colors, the other, an aqua-and-gold mesh bodysuit. Check out pics of both below.

queen of hearts for carnival!!!! my favorite time of year pic.twitter.com/wLCpfyylXt — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) July 16, 2024

Even Tinashe couldn’t help boasting a bit about “Nasty”‘s success, telling a reporter during a street interview that her old label, RCA, is “gagging” as a result of dropping the ball while promoting her career. She’s since gone independent and with her upcoming album Quantum Baby on the way, it doesn’t seem they’ll be getting over it any time soon.