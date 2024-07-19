Tinashe’s new song “Nasty” is a runaway hit — the kind that has her former record label, RCA, “gagging” after dropping the ball on supporting the genreless singer’s career. However, now that Tinashe is in full control of her creative direction, she isn’t letting a single opportunity slip by.

Enter the “Nasty” remix, featuring none other than fellow ostensible pop-R&B star Chlöe, who teased the song a few days ago while introducing her social media followers to her Carnival costumes for this year’s festivities. On “Nasty,” Tinashe wonders, “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” On the remix, Chlöe answers in the affirmative, applying the same unreserved energy she exhibited on songs like “Have Mercy” and “Treat Me” to the subject at hand. Chlöe affects a skittering delivery just short of straight up rapping as she sings, “Hey, big daddy, is it big enough, deep enough? / Freak enough, can I get a little, little piece of ya?” Listen to it below:

The remix is part of a collection of remixes Tinashe released tonight as an EP, Match My Freak, including remixes by Kaytranada, OG Ron C & DJ Candlestick, and more. Another remix features a verse from Tyga, which you can also listen to below.

Meanwhile, Tinashe’s album, Quantum Baby, is out 8/16 via Nice Life. Find more information here.