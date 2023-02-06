Following the surprise trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks from the Brooklyn Nets, it’s up in the air whether Irving will be on the East or West squad in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game on February 19. But today, February 6, Uproxx can exclusively report on Chlöe and Wiz Khalifa’s whereabouts to tip off NBA All-Star Weekend.

Chlöe and Khalifa are set to headline the NBA On TNT American Express Road Show at The Complex in Salt Lake City, Utah on Thursday, February 16.

Per a release, “the day-long fan experience will include a live studio broadcast,” which will be anchored by the beloved Inside The NBA ensemble of Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal.

It continues, “In addition to the live telecast, the free event will offer fan competitions via the NBA on TNT Arcade, food, drinks, premium giveaways and other interactive games throughout the evening, as well as watch parties for the matchups: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns.”

Chlöe, Uproxx’s August 2022 cover star, is gearing up to release In Pieces, her debut solo album due out in March. She dropped the soulful “Pray It Away,” its lead single, in late January.

Meanwhile, Khalifa started 2023 by performing “Memory Lane” from his July 2022 album Multiverse and his breakthrough hit”Black And Yellow” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It’s fitting that Khalifa is involved with NBA All-Star Weekend because he recently brushed up on his game at the expense of his son.

American Express Card Members have early access to tickets to the NBA On TNT American Express Road Show here before the general sale begins tomorrow, February 7. Learn more about the event here.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin at 8 p.m. ET and broadcast live on TNT from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. See the full schedule for NBA All-Star Weekend here.

Wiz Khalifa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.