Real Clairo-heads remember that back in late 2020, during the pandemic days, she formed a band called Shelly alongside Claud, Josh Mehling, and Noa Frances Getzug. They released a pair of songs, “Steeeam” and “Natural,” and Clairo explained at the time, “My best friends and i made a band and put out an A/B side- ‘Steeeam’ and ‘Natural.’ We created everything during quarantine in LA, Chicago, Houston and Atlanta.”

We haven’t really heard from them since then. A few months ago, though, Clairo performed “Steeeam” live for the first time.

Then, more recently, Clairo teased a pair of Shelly songs that were about to be liberated from the vault, writing in an Instagram Story (as Stereogum notes), “Both songs were written 5 years ago too :) Kept them safe, produced them out And soon they’ll be yours.” Those two songs, “Cross Your Mind” and “Hartwell,” are here now. The tracks have less polish than a typical contemporary Clairo song (not in a bad way) and fans who liked the original Shelly tunes ought to enjoy these, too.

Meanwhile, Clairo recently discussed her friendship with Phoebe Bridgers, saying, Phoebe is so grounded, real, sweet, and such a wise person.” (Claud, by the way, is signed to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory label.)

Listen to the new Shelly songs above.