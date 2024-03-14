Paul Rudd popped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night (March 13), where the two talked about a ton. They discussed the massive popularity of Taylor Swift, her appearance at the Super Bowl to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, and The Eras Tour. Rudd then began to open up more about how he took his daughter to the show and they had a lovely time, something that Colbert agreed with.

“Taylor was so nice to [my daughter] that, to this day, I would murder for her if she wanted me to,” Colbert joked with Rudd in agreement. (Colbert told that story in 2022, by the way.)

Rudd also discussed that by knowing Swift’s tour opener, Phoebe Bridgers, he met another musician named Claud while at one of the Eras shows. And it led to a truly hilarious moment. “I wasn’t familiar with Claud, but Claud told me that on their album, they had a song called ‘Paul Rudd.’ And then Claud said that, ‘We’re gonna film a video in two weeks, do you want to come by?'” Rudd explained.

Claud, who is signed to Bridgers’ Saddest Factory record label, then got Rudd to appear in the video for “A Good Thing” — even if it wasn’t the track named after him. “By the way, Claud is an amazing musician, and that song rocks,” he added.

Check out the sweet and funny discussion between Rudd and Colbert above.